"We're going to have to send more weapons": Trump on Ukraine's defence

Washington DC [US], July 8 : US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, days after the White House paused certain military shipments.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to - they have to be able to defend themselves," Trump told reporters ahead of a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons," Trump said adding. "Defensive weapons, primarily, but they're getting hit very, very hard."

The announcement comes after a senior White House official told CNN last week that the administration had paused some weapons deliveries, including air defence missiles, pending a review of US military spending and foreign aid. The review, aimed at putting "America's interests first," was approved by Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly had said the decision was part of the administration's broader defence strategy. Some US officials suggested the pause was also influenced by the Pentagon's increased focus on China and preparation for potential conflict in the Pacifican effort led by the Pentagon's policy chief, Elbridge Colby.

"The Department of Defence continues to provide the President with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end," Colby said in a statement at the time. "At the same time, the Department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving US forces' readiness for Administration defence priorities."

Russia welcomed the pause in shipments, allegingwithout evidencethat it stemmed from US shortages.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell on Monday confirmed Trump's directive to resume aid. "At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace," he said. "Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities."

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the US has been Ukraine's largest military donor, supplying equipment including air defence systems, drones, rocket launchers, tanks, and anti-armor weaponsraising concerns about the depletion of US stockpiles.

Trump had previously halted all military aid to Ukraine in March after a heated Oval Office exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The shipments resumed roughly a week later.

The decision to ramp up deliveries follows Trump's recent conversations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky. Trump described his call with Putin as disappointing, saying there was "no progress" toward a ceasefire. In contrast, he called his latest discussion with Zelensky "very good."

Zelensky has been urging Western allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defences amid escalating Russian attacks. On Friday, Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine, just hours after the Trump-Putin call.

Speaking Saturday, Zelensky said his conversation with Trump was the "most productive" he has had. Trump on Friday also stated the US was considering Ukraine's request for more Patriot missile systems.

On Monday, Trump reiterated his criticism of the Russian president. "I'm not happy with President Putin at all," he said.

