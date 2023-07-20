When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’

Mumbai, July 20 Actor Sharad Malhotra, whose series ‘Honey Trap Squad’ released on Thursday, shared an incident when he dressed as a character of eunuch stood at an actual traffic signal during the filming which allowed him to experience and express his character with precision

For the show, the actor has portrayed four different disguises including a dabbawala, a Sardar and a eunuch too for the very first time.

Talking about his experience of playing the characters, the actor told IANS, “Stepping out of my comfort zone was both challenging and exciting. I had the opportunity to portray unconventional characters that required extensive research on their body language, voice modulation, and unique perspectives. Whether it was embodying the role of a eunuch or a Sardar, I immersed myself in each character, understanding even the smallest nuances of their essence”.

He then recollected the said incident as he further mentioned, “One incident during the shooting, where we filmed at a real traffic signal, allowed me to truly feel like the eunuch character, making the experience even more significant. Drawing from my observant nature in real life, incorporating the traits of various roles became easier, and I enjoyed the extensive preparation for each character.”

“Now, with the project released, I'm hopeful and praying for a positive reception, grateful for the chance to portray such diverse roles in one endeavour,” he added.

‘Honey Trap Squad’, which also features Akanksha Puri, Karanvir Bohra and Manu Punjabi in pivotal roles, is available to stream on the ALTT streaming app.

