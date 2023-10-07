When Udit Narayan recorded 'Pehla Nasha' in two takes

Mumbai, Oct 7 Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan shared about his hit track 'Pehla Nasha' and revealed that initially he wasn’t sure if he could do justice to the song, saying he rehearsed for it really well.

The song 'Pehla Nasha' is from 1992 coming-of-age sports drama ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan, and produced and co-written by Nasir Hussain.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, while Aamir's brother Faisal Khan makes a special appearance. The music was by Jatin–Lalit.

‘Pehla Nasha’ was the most popular track of the movie’s album at the time, and has become a cult song. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam.

This weekend on singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023, music legends Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be seen gracing the stage, as special guests on the '90s Special' episode.

While all the contestants put their best foot forward to impress the judges and special guests with their amazing performances, it was contestant Albert Kabo Lepcha who stole the show with his mesmerising rendition of the songs 'Pehla Nasha' and 'Tauba Tumhare Ishare'.

After this performance, Udit shared an interesting anecdote related to his song ‘Pehla Nasha’.

He said: “'Pehla Nasha' is one of the most prominent love anthems in the world. It is an evergreen song that is loved by everyone. Well-composed, with the best lyrics; this song was just perfect.”

“When I first got the song, I wasn’t sure if I could do justice to it because that time it was a different song in comparison to the kind of songs I usually sing. My director also told me that If I sang this song flawlessly then it would make my career, so, before the final take, I rehearsed for the song really well,” shared Udit Narayan.

He added: “And you will not believe it, but we recorded this song in 1 - 2 takes. All the songs are always nice, but there are a few songs that are deep and touch your heart to the core. And today, Albert, you have sung this song like a rockstar.”

After the raging success of its previous season, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

The show commenced on a melodious note as contestants from all corners of the country auditioned for a coveted spot in the top twelve of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' 2023. And now, the top 11 singing prodigies are captivating the judges with their unique voices and passion for singing every week.

Theshow airs on Zee TV.

