WHO warns to take Omicron seriously

The whole world is currently witnessing spike in covid cases due to the new variant Omicron. The omicron cases are increasing day by day. According to the World Health Organization, the number of new coronavirus cases has risen by about 55 percent in the past week. The United Nations health agency said in a weekly report released on Tuesday night that about 15 million new cases of covid-19 infection had been reported in the past week. More than 43,000 have died. However, the death toll is reported to be stable. At the same time, cases of corona have increased in most countries of the world except Africa. In Africa, cases of covid have dropped by about 11 per cent.

15 million new cases of infection in the world last week

Last week, about 1.5 million cases of covid cases were reported, the highest number in a single week, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Most of these people are infected with the Omicron variant. Omicron is currently seen replacing Delta around the world. Also, those who have already been infected with covid are getting re-infected. At the same time, people who have completed the vaccination are also being infected with Omicron.



The statistics that have come to light show how fast omicron cases are spreading worldwide. As on December 1, 2021, 6,78,000 new patients were registered. On January 1, 2022, 17,72,000 daily patients were registered. Also, on January 12, 2022, this number increased to about 28,46,000. That is, in just 12 days, the daily number of patients has increased by 9 lakhs. Not only that, the highest number of patients in the last wave on April 22, 2021 was around 9 lakh. As of January 12, 2022, the number of coronaviruses is over 28 million. That is, three times more patients were reported than in the previous wave.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised not to ignore omicron, take it seriously. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that people are being hospitalized and many are dying because of Omicron. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement yesterday. Omicron is less serious than Delta, but don't ignore it, he warned. Those who have been vaccinated also get omicron, but such patients have a lower risk, he said.