Woman tries to contract Covid virus, hugs strangers, video goes viral

The number of covid cases are rising all over the world. The number of patients is increasing day by day and millions of people have lost their lives. Corona has caused serious conditions in many countries. Precautions are being taken to prevent corona infection. So many countries have imposed strict lockdowns and strict restrictions. Hotels and clubs have been closed and tourism has been banned in many places.

A young woman from Australia adopted a different strategy to fight against corona before her wedding. But a soon-to-be bride in Australia has devised a unique strategy to deal with Covid-19 - by attempting to contract it. According to media reports in Australia, a young woman named Maddy Smart is seen hugging strangers in a video posted on TikTok.

In a nightclub, the young woman is hugging men and women at a nightclub in Melbourne in attempt to catch the virus. In the 15-second video titled “Catch COVID not feelings,” Smart is also seen swapping drinks. “POV your wedding is in 6 weeks and you still haven’t had COVID,” she said in the accompanying caption, as reported by New York Post.

This video is going viral right now. It has been decided to close all dance clubs and pubs in Australia in the wake of Omicron. This video has already gone viral. Many people have reacted to this video.