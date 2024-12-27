World diplomats pay tribute to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92, was honoured by global leaders for his transformative impact on India and its international relations.

Tributes highlighted Singh's exceptional contributions to India's economic growth and diplomatic ties, underscoring his legacy as a statesman who significantly elevated the nation's standing on the global stage.

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. A truly visionary politician, he opened India to the world and shaped the country's future for decades to come. Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel, he raised the strategic partnership between India and Germany to new heights."

Acknowledging Singh's leadership in fostering strong international relationships, the French Embassy in India shared a heartfelt message on X: "Deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. A statesman admired worldwide, he leaves behind a legacy of compassion and progress. His leadership bolstered India's global standing and strengthened bonds with France."

Singh's pivotal role in establishing a Strategic Partnership between India and Australia in 2009 was recognised by Philip Green, Australia's High Commissioner to India. He noted: "Dr Manmohan Singh ji played such an important role in India opening itself to the world. His government elevated the relationship to Strategic Partnership in 2009. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones."

The United Kingdom also paid tribute, with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron reflecting on Singh's remarkable achievements. She wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh ji. We will remember him as a great Prime Minister, Finance Minister and global statesman who advanced India's interests through bold economic reforms and played a key role in putting India in its rightful place on the world stage and stabilising the global economy after the financial crisis. The UK will always be proud of his invaluable partnership with three UK Prime Ministers, and proud of him as an alumnus of two of our great universities. My thoughts and wishes are with his family and the people of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Singh, renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as the Finance Minister of India, will be cremated near Rajghat, at the location where the last rites of Prime Ministers are performed. Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

