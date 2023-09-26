"World saw a glimpse of what is to come...:" Jaishankar on Chandrayaan-3 mission

New York [US], September 26 : The world saw a glimpse of what is to come when our Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as he hailed the lunar mission on Tuesday in New York.

"India has entered the 'Amrit Kaal'...The world saw a glimpse of what is to come when our Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon," the External Affairs Minister said.

"Today, our message to the world is in digitally enabled governance and delivery in the widening ambit of amenities and services and rapidly growing infra and in our energetic start-up structure...," he added.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on August 23 at the uncharted lunar South Pole making India the first country to do so.

After transversing over 100 meters on the lunar surface from the Shiv Shakti Point, the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, the Pragyan Rover was safely parked and set into sleep mode on September 2.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

Notably, Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the UN Generaly Assembly in New York.From here, the minister will travel to Washington, DC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor