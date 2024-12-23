World Uyghur Congress condemns Chinese sanctions against Uyghur, Tibetan organisations in Canada

Munich [Germany], December 23 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has strongly condemned the Chinese government's recent decision to impose sanctions on the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP) and its leadership, including former WUC Director of the Legal Committee, Mehmet Tohti, along with 14 of its staff members and experts.

According to a press release by the WUC, the Chinese government has also sanctioned Samphe Lhalungpa, Chair of the Canada Tibet Committee, and four other members.

"These retaliatory sanctions are a typical response from the Chinese Communist Party, aimed at punishing those who stand up for human rights. However, they also clearly indicate that the impactful work of URAP is resonating globally," said WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun.

On December 22, a Chinese state-run media outlet stated that, these sanctions follow Canada's decision to sanction eight current and former Chinese government officials, including Chen Quanguo, Erkin Tuniyaz, Shohret Zakir, Peng Jiarui, and Wu Yingjie, for their involvement in orchestrating the Uyghur genocide in East Turkistan.

According to the press release, the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project plays a vital role in resettling 10,000 Uyghur refugees from high-risk countries. Due to China's extensive influence, over 300 Uyghurs have been deported in recent years, making this initiative crucial for protecting Uyghur rights. Despite facing significant pressure and ongoing attempts to disrupt its work, URAP has made notable progress. This month, URAP Executive Director Mehmet Tohti, alongside MP Sameer Zuberi who introduced the M-62 motion in the House of Commons celebrated the arrival of the first Uyghur refugee in Canada.

Beyond its resettlement efforts, URAP has been a leading voice in raising awareness about Uyghur forced labour in Canada, actively advocating for comprehensive legislation to address the issue. The WUC stressed that these sanctions are clearly a retaliatory act targeting organizations and individuals who are actively supporting Uyghur and Tibetan rights. The aim is to intimidate and silence human rights defenders working to expose the CCP's repressive policies.

In its press release, the WUC said it stands in full solidarity with the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada Tibet Committee, and condemns all forms of transnational repression by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The WUC calls on the international community to take strong and decisive action against such repression and to implement concrete measures to protect at-risk communities, particularly those under the CCP's colonial regime.

The WUC further urged the Canadian government to take immediate steps to safeguard these organizations and individuals, who are lawfully and peacefully operating within Canada.

