Beijing [China], May 12 : Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the integration of ideological-political courses in schools, and to make the courses more targeted and appealing across Beijing, Hong Kong-based The Standard reported, citing local media.

The Chinese President emphasised that the CPC's (Chinese Communist Party) Central Committee has "prioritised" the development of ideological-political courses in schools, pointing towards how the Party's leadership in this area has been thoroughly reinforced.

According to Xi, the core goal of promoting virtue should be fulfilled and ideological-political courses on the new path of the new age should adhere to the 'Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Age,' and incorporate political education across all levels from elementary schools to universities, especially those that resonate with the CCP ideology.

Notably, the education sector of China has always been under the heavy influence of the CCP leadership. The party, has, over the years, focused on indoctrinating teachers who follow the party's agenda and do not foster critical thinking and political development.

Meanwhile, Xi also emphasised that the development of ideological-political courses should be a "top priority" for Party committees and leading Party member groups at all levels, The Standard reported, citing Xinhua.

At a conference on promoting the growth of ideological-political courses for schools held in Beijing on Saturday, Xi's crucial advice was delivered.

A member of the CPC Central Committee's Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, Ding Xuexiang, also spoke during the meeting. Vice Premier Ding demanded that Xi's crucial advice be carefully considered and put into practice, according to The Standard.

He also advocated ongoing efforts to advance the innovation and reform of ideological-political courses in the country.

However, it should be noted that Xi's speech for further reforms in the education system of the country comes at a time when there is already a current education system in China that falls in regard to 'ethics and accountability' which plays a part in the turmoil and negative outcomes.

The Chinese education system has been criticised for stressing exams and its focus on moulding individuals into conforming to the CCP's ideology.

Students are taught to prioritise loyalty to CCP above all else, sparking concerns regarding the system's influence on their independence of thought. This deviation from the core principles of education affects its essential purpose, Infognomon Politics reported. The textbooks of the school often include propaganda, instilling in children a sense of unwavering devotion to the party.

Further, indoctrination has replaced critical thinking. A prominent scholar has said that the scandals involving Liu Aiye have been caused by an education system shaped by party leadership lacking moral values or universal values, according to a Greece-based Infognomon Politics report. Teachers who have immigrated from China have claimed that classroom teaching is often not sufficient and that additional tutoring is given at a cost.

