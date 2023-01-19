Yeti Airlines crash: Nepal PM Prachanda meets victims' kin in Kathmandu

Nepal Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal on Thursday promised the families of the Yeti airlines plane crash victims to "expedite" the process so that they can have the bodies of the deceased soon.

The Prime Minister met the kin of those killed in the tragic crash as he was not able to go to the site at the time of the accident and assured them of accelerating the procedure.

Notably, the families and relatives are waiting for the bodies to be handed over to them at the morgue.

"PM Dahal promised the families to hand over the bodies as soon as possible expediting the procedures. The hospital can ask the government for additional resources in case they need to expedite it," according to an official statement of the PM secretariat.

The ill-fated aircraft with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Moreover, Yeti Airlines in a statement said that 22 bodies that underwent autopsy were being handed over to families in Kathmandu.

"Among the 49 bodies brought to Kathmandu, 22 of them are being handed over to their families after the post-mortem while the post-mortem on the remaining bodies is ongoing. Twenty-two bodies that were post-mortemed at the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences have already been handed over to their families. Also, we would like to inform you that the search for a missing person is ongoing," the official statement of Yeti Airlines read.

Rescuers recovered one more body of the crash victim on Wednesday. The total number of bodies found has reached 71 now. The search for the remaining one is reportedly ongoing.

"One more body has been found among the two missing persons in the Yeti Airlines plane crash that occurred in Pokhara on January 15, 2023. The total number of dead bodies has reached 71. It is reported that the search for the remaining one is ongoing. Search and Rescue Coordination Center," the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said in an official release.

Kathmandu Post on Sunday quoted Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson of Yeti Airlines as saying that the ATR 72 Yeti airlines aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport.

Earlier, the black box of the Yeti Airlines aircraft was handed over by the Nepal Army to Civil Aviation Authority officials.

A black box is a flight data recorder that records all flight information through a special algorithm.

( With inputs from ANI )

