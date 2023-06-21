"Yoga is free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments": PM Modi at UN

New York [US], June 21 : Yoga is a very old tradition from India, which is absolutely free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leading a special Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

He also urged people to join hands together to realise the goal of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Addressing the special event, PM Modi said, "On this fine morning, we are gathered here at the UN at the meeting point of entire humanity. In this wonderful city of New York. I know many people have come from very far. I thank them. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so your coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga."

"I remember nine years ago, exactly here I had the honour to propose celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said last year, the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and it was wonderful to see the people across nationalities coming together for Yoga.

"I have just paid respect to UN peacekeepers. In 2015, I called for a new memorial to be built in their memory. Last week, the world came together to make this reality. As the largest troop-contributing nation, we are grateful to all nations for their support of the noble cause," he said.

"Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," PM Modi added.

He said Yoga is "portable" as it could be practised at home, at work or in transit. "It is also flexible as it can be practised alone. Do it in a group or learn from the teacher," PM Modi said.

"Yoga is a way of life. It is a way to mindfulness in thought and action, a way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature. I am delighted that many of you are working on scientifically validating the values of yoga," he added.

"Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, and happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," he said further.

PM Modi concluded his address by chanting "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina, Sarve Santu Niramaya (a Sanskrit shloka meaning, May all be happy, may all be healthy)".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor