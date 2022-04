Zelensky discusses defensive support for Ukraine with Johnson

Kiev, May 1 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he had discussed defensive support for Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The two sides talked about the situation on the battlefield and the blocked city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said on Twitter, adding necessary diplomatic efforts to achieve peace was another topic of the conversation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said he had discussed defense cooperation in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor