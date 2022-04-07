Zelensky says talks with Russia to continue despite 'atrocities' of Russian military

Kiev, April 7 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the talks between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite the evidence of "atrocities carried out by the Russian military", the Ukrinform news agency reported.

"In any case, we must find even small opportunities for the negotiation process. Without this, I think it is difficult to end the war," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an interview with Turkey's Haberturk television channel on Wednesday.

He emphasised the importance of the mediation mission of other countries, including Turkey, in the talks, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 280 people, including children, were found dead in Bucha, some 28 km northwest of Kiev after the Ukrainian army retook control of the town from the Russian military.

Zelensky earlier called the killings of civil in Bucha a "war crime".

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday refuted Kiev's accusation of alleged killing of civil in the settlement of Bucha in Ukraine's Kiev region.

"All photographs and video materials published by the Kiev regime, allegedly evidencing some kind of 'crimes' committed by Russian military personnel in the city of Bucha, Kiev region, are another provocation," the Ministry said in a statement.

It said that during the time the settlement was under control of the Russian forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions, adding that "all Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha on March 30".

