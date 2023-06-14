Zimbabwe VP arrives in New Delhi to attend CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in New Delhi, informed the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

He came to India to attend the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave.

His visit will boost the development partnership and trade and economic ties between the two countries.

"Warm welcome to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of Zimbabwe as he arrives in New Delhi for CII-EXIM Bank Conclave. The visit will give boost to India-Zimbabwe development partnership and trade & economic ties," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, MEA official spokesperson.

India and Zimbabwe have a long history of close and cordial relations.

India and Zimbabwe are members of the G20 in WTO and have a common position on IPRs and agricultural subsidies. Zimbabwe generally supports India in most of the elections in the multilateral fora and our Resolutions in the UN.

The CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

According to the website, the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership".

The upcoming edition focussed on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa.

