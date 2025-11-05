Zohran Mamdani marks historic NYC win walking off to "Dhoom Machale"

New York [US], November 5 : Zohran Mamdani, 34, made history by becoming the first-ever Muslim mayor of New York City and the youngest person to win the mayoral election in a century.

The Democratic socialist defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on the strength of his progressive agenda, signalling both a generational and symbolic shift in New York politics.

Addressing supporters at his victory party, Mamdani said, "My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandoned the many and answers only to the few."

The celebratory moment was amplified as the song 'Dhoom Machale' from the Bollywood film 'Dhoom' played in the background, while Mamdani appeared on stage with his wife, Rama Duwaji, and mother, Mira Nair, sending Bollywood fans into a frenzy.

Mamdani ran on a platform aimed at confronting economic inequality and rising living costs. His promises included rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units, construction of affordable housing, faster and free bus services, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food prices, and tax hikes on the wealthy, according to CBS News.

Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn cheered as results came in, celebrating the historic outcome.

The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, hailed the results as a broader repudiation of the Trump agenda. He said, "Tonight's results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people. If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward."

While attention remained on New York, election results continued to come in across the US. In Florida, Miami's mayoral race headed for a run-off after no candidate secured over 50 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Democrat Mikie Sherrill thanked voters after winning the governorship of New Jersey, posting on X, "New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state's 57th Governor. I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve."

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated Democratic candidates for their victories in New Jersey, Virginia, and New York, noting the work that still lies ahead. "Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It's a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We've still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter," he said.

US President Donald Trump, in contrast, reacted to the results on Truth Social, attributing Republican losses to his absence from the ballot and ongoing shutdown issues. "TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," he posted.

Mamdani's historic victory, combining his policy-driven progressive agenda with symbolic milestones as the youngest, first Muslim, and South-Asian immigrant mayor, is being celebrated as a defining moment for the city's future.

