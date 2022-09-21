5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed in a saree

New Delhi, Sep 21 Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide fashionista and one of the most celebrated celebrities in the last two decades. Adored by fashion forecasters for her sense of style, she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to creating a statement. As the ravishing Bollywood star turns 42, here's a throwback of her iconic saree looks over the years.

White love

Kareena's satin snowy saree amped up with a crystal border is a must for every young girl out there. To jazz her look further, she paired the saree with a statement blouse embellished with crystals. She keeps the makeup classic with kohl eyes, and a pink lipstick. As for her jewellery, she kept it all simple and put on just a pair of diamond and emerald earrings does the trick, and who needs a necklace when you've got those sultry collarbones to flaunt?

