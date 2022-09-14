Abdasa Kutch's Pingleshwar beach can emerge as the top tourist destinations of India, says content writer & Author Jigar Saraswat

There are many virgin locations across India which are away from the public eye, and this one is definitely one of them.India is a land which is infested with many hidden gems, still waiting to be explored. One such destination is located in the interiors of Kutch, and we are talking about Abdasa Kothara and its surrounding areas which are unexplored and can be potential tourist destinations which can take the land's tourism endeavours to the next level. When we talk about exploring tourist places located on the lands of Gujarat, Rann of Kutch or Mata na Madh strikes our minds first, but we fail to look around areas which are serene and gifted with natural beauty, Abdasa Kutch's Pingleshwar beach being one of them. Kothara also has one of oldest temples of Maa Ashapura, Jain tirth and much more.

For many who are unaware, Abdasa Kothara is located in the western region of Kutch, and is known for its ancient beauty. Formerly known as Naliya Kothara, many don't consider it on their must-visit list when touring the state, which is really sad, says Jigar joshi aka Jigar Saraswat, an Author, Indian content writer and PR expert. He says that Abdasa Kutch's Pingleshwar beach can be one of the most visited tourist destinations during the winter of 2022-23, when people flock towards Rann of Kutch. He strongly feels that the authorities need to focus on this area, and develop the entire stretch into a tourist destination, and to get his viewpoints across the right authorities, he has even discussed this subject across various forums and news platforms. He is optimistic about this place being one of the most preferred tourist destinations in India, if proper steps are taken for its development.


