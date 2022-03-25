Ajmal perfumes launches oath for him and her

New Delhi, March 25 Oath Him & Her is the latest fragrance from Ajmal Perfumes, a globally recognised, homegrown perfumery brand with a rich heritage accumulated over 70 years of experience.

Oath Him and Her is a limited-edition scented offering inspired by the power of written promises. Oath Her is a Floral Fresh accord with a chypre Woody Ambery base. Oath Him is a Fresh Woody fragrance that envelops the wearer in Amber and Woody notes.

Abdulla Ajmal, Perfumist and Business Mentor, Ajmal & Sons – NHA division, India, elaborates on the launch, saying, "At Ajmal Perfumes, we have refined the art of perfumery to the point where we can create everlasting memories through our fragrance. We take pride in being one of the world's leading end-to-end fragrance houses. We grow our raw materials and conceptualise designs in-house to ensure a world-class product. Oath Him & Her is not only a unique fragrance, but also a design breakthrough. The product line will be a collector's item because the glass bottle appears to be resting on a solid stone slab, but it's not. Oath Her & Him is a gesture of commitment, promise, and stability, in my opinion."

"This is our product debut for the Indian market this year on International Fragrance Day, and we are excited to see how our customers react." It's also significant from a market standpoint, as we just launched the Ajmal Perfumes India e-commerce platform, and the timing couldn't be better. With the launch of our website, we have become the only established direct-to-consumer fragrance company in India that can meet the needs of our customers. "Oath for HIM and HER is an extension of Ajmal Perfumes' ongoing effort to provide world-class fragrances at affordable price points," says Saurav Bhattacharya, President – Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India.

Oath Him

Mood: Adventurous & Enigmatic

Fragrance Family: Aromatic Woody

Ajmal Oath Him is an aromatic woody fragrance with top notes of lemon, bergamot, black currant, and plum; it has notes of lavender and iris in the heart, which comes alive when surrounded by cedarwood and patchouli. Oath Him is inspired by the spirit of a daring man who refuses to back down in the face of adversity and stands firm.

Price: INR. 5,000

Oath Her

Mood: Sophisticated & Elegant

Fragrance Family: Floral Chypre

Ajmal Oath Her is an extravagant bouquet of fresh, floral, and citrusy notes that blend beautifully with patchouli's richness and vanilla's sweetness. Oath Her is inspired by the panache of a self-assured woman who ensures she leaves an impression on everyone's hearts and minds.

Price: INR. 5,000

