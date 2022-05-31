New Delhi, May 31 The Spirit of Paris: An Important Private Collection of 1920s & 1930s Design, is a live Design auction to be held on June 6, 2022 at Rockefeller Center. The collection, assembled with great care by Christie's includes rare furniture and objets d'art that demonstrate the creative and cultural vitality of Paris in the 1920s and 1930s.

At the time, Paris led the world in all aspects of the fine and applied arts, and it became the most cosmopolitan of cities, attracting talents and visitors from all over the world, all eager to enjoy the atmosphere, experiences, and luxury that the city promised. The prestigious provenances featured in this collection, such as Jacques Doucet, Elsa Schiaparelli, and the Maharaja of Indore, demonstrate how Paris drew leading personalities in art, fashion, music, performance, and design, generating a new dynamism and cultural vibrancy.

A striking carpet of Cubist design by Ivan Da Silva Bruhns for the Maharaja of Indore and his modernist palace Manik Bagh

