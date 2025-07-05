Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025: Wishes, Messages, Images, and Greetings to Share with Friends and Family

Ekadashi is special and one which falls in Ashadh month of Hindu calendar is auspicious day. Ashadhi Ekadashi is also known as s Devshayani Ekadashi or Hari Shayani Ekadashi which falls on 11th day of Shukla paksha between June-July. The month marks the beginning of Chaturmas a four month period when lord Vishnu is belived to go in yoga nirdra. This month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu Devotees observe fasts and sing bhajans, seeking forgiveness and blessings for a prosperous life. This month also marks one of the largest annual pilgrimage. The Wari Yatra, a pilgrimage to the Pandharpur temple of Lord Vitthal, occurs in India during Ashadhi Ekadashi.

This year Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on June 6 and on that day a grand aarti is done in Pandharpur as all warkari's reach the Pandharpur to see one glimpse of Lord Vitthal. On this auspicious occasion here are the wishes, messages that you can send to your family and friends wishing them Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi.

1. Wishing you a spiritually uplifting Ashadhi Ekadashi.

May Lord Vitthal bless your life with peace, health, and devotion.

2. On this divine day of Ashadhi Ekadashi,

let us walk the path of bhakti and righteousness.

Vitthala Vitthala!

3. May Lord Vithoba guide you with love and wisdom,

and fill your heart with pure devotion on this sacred day.

Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi!

4. May Lord Vitthal’s blessings bring joy in your life,

wash away your sins, and light up your path always.

Ashadhi Ekadashi Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

5. Let the chants of “Vitthal Vitthal” echo in your soul,

and may the divine spirit of Pandharpur uplift your being.

Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi!

6. Ashadhi Ekadashi is not just a ritual, it’s a feeling of pure devotion.

May you find peace, purpose, and love through Vitthal’s divine grace.

7. Warkari chi bhakti, Tukaram Maharajanchi gatha,

Vitthalache charan, shantichi vatha!

Ashadhi Ekadashi chya shubhechha!

8. Chant the holy name, walk the path of truth,

and surrender to the love of Lord Vithoba.

Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Ashadhi Ekadashi

Also Read: Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025 Date: When to Observe the Fast July 5 or 6? Check Tithi and Muhurat To Break The Fast

Lokmattimes.com Wishes you Happy Ashadhi Ekadashi