Blue Monday 2025: Why January 20th Is Considered the ‘Most Depressing Day of the Year?

Today, Monday, January 20, the third Monday of January, is known by some as Blue Monday, or what is supposedly the most depressing day of the year. The term originates from UK travel company Sky Travel, which first came up with the concept in a press release in 2005.

The travel company named Blue Monday the most depressing day of the year as it is often when most are struggling financially, the weather is far from optimal and failed new year resolutions are commonplace, culminating in a low mood for many. In January, the human body is feeling the effects of the alcohol and chocolate binge of December, and bank accounts are nearing bankruptcy from Christmas presents and New Year’s Eve parties. Whether it's a man-made myth or not, plenty of people still find this time of the year difficult.

But, while January can be "one of the hardest months of the year" for those struggling with their finances, Blue Monday can actually serve as the perfect opportunity to make the financial changes that will make spending and saving easier for the rest of the year. While it may feel bleak, it's important to know that Blue Monday has "no scientific basis. So, stay calm and stop yourself from making any snap decisions about your life.

Tips to Fight Blue Monday

Experts also offer some solutions to combat “Blue Monday.”

They recommend spending time outdoors when possible or using light therapy.

Exercise, even a short walk, has also been shown to be beneficial for your mood.

Plan something enjoyable: organize a meeting with friends, book a getaway, or simply plan an afternoon to relax.

At the same time, it would be good to focus on small victories: instead of focusing on missed goals, celebrate small achievements.