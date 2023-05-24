Brace yourselves for a week full of the classic Paloma

Brace yourselves for a week full of the classic Paloma

New Delhi, May 24 Indulge in a unique and unforgettable experience with innovative and inspired recipes that are sure to elevate your tippling escapades, providing respite during the scorching summer.

From cocktails such as Paloma Margarita - a cocktail that will transport you to the enlivening land of Mexico; Taco Paloma - the herbaceous and crisp crafted tipple brings a new dimension to the classic cocktail; and Tropical Paloma - all things sweet coupled with refreshing undertones, reinvigorating the signature Paloma - each recipe features fresh, seasonal ingredients that enhance the palate and make for the perfect accompaniment to any dish.

Elevate your Paloma week with refreshingly perfect Patron Cocktails:

THE PALOMA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila
. Grapefruit Juice
. Lime
. Sugar
. Salt Solution
. Soda

Method:

. Take all the ingredients and build in a highball glass.
. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge/slice.

TACO PALOMA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila
. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum
. Taco Mix
. Lime Juice
. Tonic

Method:

. Taco Mix : Blend together 1150 ml of fresh pineapple juice, 50 gms fresh coriander, 30 gms fresh basil + 30gms mint, 375 ml agave / honey and fine strain.
. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum: Peel 5 grapefruits, add 300 gms of castor sugar.
. Lightly muddle the sugar with the peel to release the oils and store for 2 nights in a vac pac bag.
. Strain the peels out and bottle the syrup for use
. Shake and build in Highball glass. Top up with tonic.
. Garnish with coriander salt rim

PALOMA MARGARITA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila
. Grapefruit Cordial
. Hot sauce
. Lime Juice

Method:

. For the grapefruit cordial, take the leftover peel ( from Oleo ) & leftover pulp from the juice and add sugar and water in a 1:1 ratio and simmer till it forms a syrup.
. Bottle and use.
. Shake all ingredients and pour into an Old Fashioned glass.
. Garnish with salt rim and Grapefruit slice

TROPICAL PALOMA

Ingredients:

. Patron Silver Tequila
. Mango Cordial
. Lime Juice
. Tender Coconut Soda
. Grapefruit

Method:

