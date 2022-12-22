Carols and Street shopping: 5 ways Mumbai celebrates Christmas

Mumbai celebrates Christmas with great fervour, and it's not just the city's vibrant Christian community—which is primarily Catholic—that makes sure it's done well. Mumbai residents of all religions celebrate this important day in their own unique ways. Historic churches will host well-attended Masses, the city will be festively decorated, and there will be parties and events with a Christmas theme. Mumbai's Christmas celebration is not to be missed!

Here are a few things Mumbai presents to you this year during the month of December that would be worth checking out!

Midnight Masses: Every year in Bandra during the winter, the Mount Mary Fair is held in honour of the Mount Mary's Basilica Church. In all of Mumbai, here is where the most popular midnight mass is held. This church starts the Christmas carols, ringing out loud and clear for everyone to hear as it overlooks the Bandra Bandstand. Another church, the ever-beautiful Saint Peter's Church, is hosting yet another well-attended midnight mass in Bandra.

Christmas Dinner: Apart from participating in midnight services and celebrating the religious aspect of this holiday season, Mumbai also offers some fantastic dining options! In the weeks leading up to Christmas, celebrations take place at nearly every other five-star hotel, pub, and dining establishment.

Street shopping for Christmas: Around this time of year, Mumbai's numerous exquisite marketplaces undergo transformations to meet all of your holiday shopping demands, from Santa outfits to Christmas trees and ornaments. The best place in Bandra to shop for Christmas is on Hill Road. You can discover streetside booths selling inexpensive holiday decorations, candy, and other goodies. Colaba Causeway in Colaba and Crawford Market in Fort are the best places to shop in South Mumbai for Christmas decorations or other products.

Christmas Parties: Popular bars and nightclubs in the city organise popular Christmas Eve parties. You will undoubtedly have a fantastic time thanks to star DJs playing the hottest tunes, a large selection of festively themed food and drinks, and vivacious crowds. Some of the trendiest Christmas parties in Mumbai are held each year at Exo at the Palladium Hotel in Lower Parel and Trilogy in Juhu.

Take a walk around Mumbai’s iconic spots: Mumbai's streets are lined with festive lighting and decorations in celebration of Christmas nights. Certain streets in Mumbai are the finest spots to visit during Christmas because of the crip building competitions, life-sized presents, and trees decked everywhere. One such location is Ranwar Village, one of Bandra's oldest neighborhoods. The Village's winding streets, Portuguese-inspired architecture, and extensive history give off a nostalgic holiday vibe. Schools, Mount Mary Hill, and the Bandra reclamation are all beautifully decorated throughout the Christmas season. Finally, a stroll down Marine Drive's spectacular lights, beautiful sunset, and calm wind will add a golden touch to your celebratory mood.