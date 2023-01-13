Celebrities stunned in Platinum jewellery at Golden Globes Awards

New Delhi, Jan 13 The 2023 awards show season was off to a glamorous start as Hollywood's most notable celebrities showcased an array of breathtaking platinum jewellery designs at the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards.

"Since platinum is naturally white, it enhances the brilliance of diamonds and coloured gemstones, while holding these important stones most securely," said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. "It's the ideal setting for celebrities to wear on the red carpet."

Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world.

The most prominent platinum jewellery trends at the Golden Globe Awards were dramatic earrings as seen on Selena Gomez and Hilary Swank, and statement necklaces worn by Lily James and Hannah Einbinder.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Harry Winston, De Beers, Tiffany & Co., Fred Leighton, Kwiat, Rahaminov, Lorraine Schwartz, and Mindi Mond chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Lily James

. Sunflower diamond necklace

