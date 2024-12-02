Champa Shashthi 2024: Know What You Can Eat During Khandoba Navratri Fast

Champa Shashthi, also known as Khandoba Navratri, is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Khandoba, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. In 2024, it will be observed on December 7, marking the culmination of a six-day celebration that begins on December 6. During this period, devotees often observe fasting and partake in specific dietary practices.



Here are some recommended foods and practices for those observing the Champa Shashthi fast:

Fruits: Fresh fruits are commonly consumed during the fast. This includes bananas, apples, and seasonal fruits. Vegetables: Certain vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes can be included, but it's essential to avoid root vegetables that are not permitted during fasting. Grains: Many devotees consume sabudana (tapioca pearls) and singhara (chestnut flour) dishes, which are light and easily digestible. Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt, and paneer can be included in meals as they provide necessary nutrients while adhering to fasting rules. Snacks: Light snacks such as roasted peanuts or khichdi made with sabudana or singhara flour are popular choices. Avoid: Regular grains (like rice and wheat), non-vegetarian food, and alcohol should be strictly avoided during the fasting

period.

During Champa Shashthi, devotees engage in various rituals:

Morning Rituals: Early morning purification rituals including bathing and visiting temples. Offerings: Daily offerings at temples may include fruits, vegetables, turmeric powder, and other natural items. Lighting Diyas: Devotees light nine oil lamps (diyas) in front of the deity as part of the worship process.

The festival is not only a time for fasting but also a period for spiritual reflection and community engagement among devotees. Observing the fast with dedication is believed to bring blessings and prosperity