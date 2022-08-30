Designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal tie the knot

New Delhi, Aug 30 Fashion designer Arpita Mehta tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and fellow designer Kunal Rawal at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai over the weekend.

Arpita posted several pictures of her private wedding on her social media with the caption, "This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people."

The couple looked stunning for their ceremony. Rawal choose an ivory sherwani and Arpita wore a fabulous gold lehenga featuring mirrorwork.

The dreamy ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and celebrities like Bollywood power couple Mira and Shahid Kapoor. Mira chose to wear a lehenga sari from the brides' collection.

