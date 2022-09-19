Dig in to these sweet surprises

New Delhi, Sep 19 If you're anything like us, you'd always find yourself on the hunt for some of the most drool-worthy dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth. life enlists the most popular dessert of 2022, ranging from quick treats to indulgent delicacies, to make you swoop your spoons out

Sea Salt Macaron, Le15

Le15 Patisserie was started in 2010 by Chef Pooja Dhingra with the idea of bringing a little bit of Paris to India. French macarons have been their specialty for 12 years now. In a classic sea salt Macaron, find dark chocolate sea salt ganache sandwiched between a white shell dusted with cocoa powder. Yummy on-the-go treat!

Cocoa Misu, Cocoa Cellar

How would you like to reach for a liqueur-imbued tiramisu next time you finish your meal? The Cocoa Cellar cloud bakery is celebrated for its scrumptious alcohol-infused sweet treats. The Cocoamisu is a classic tiramisu laced with espresso and a ganache shot of Bailey's, assuring that the body to the aftertaste, the experience is wholesome leaving the sweet warm sensation lingering in the mouth for a little while. An absolute bliss. Its impeccable menu has been designed and created by Devashree who has trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Sydney, Australia.

NalenGur Ice Cream, Pabrai's Fresh Naturelle Ice Cream

Does adding the natural sweetener Gur

