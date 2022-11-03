Digital creator Ritanshu Aneja is on a quest to explore the world's unexplored destinations

Travel stories have always been a cynosure to all eyes. Lately, innumerable travel influencers are showing the world's popular destinations on the gram. While it has become cliché, digital creator Ritanshu Aneja believes that the world is beyond these picturesque destinations.

Aiming to explore unexplored destinations, Ritanshu documents his travel experiences which are unique and does not follow mainstream travel blogging culture. Since his teenage, Ritanshu has been passionate about food, travel and lifestyle. Unlike other content creators, Ritanshu focuses on capturing unusual destinations.

He says, "I was fascinated by watching the world's most popular destinations. But eventually, I realised to pick a niche and share stories of the world's unexplored destinations. There are a lot of unexplored hidden destinations that I aim to explore and show to the world." Running away from the ordinary job life, Ritanshu chose to make a successful career in the food and hospitality sector.

Professionally, he is a restaurateur with businesses in India and the UAE. The digital creator is currently a managing partner at UAE's exquisite nightclub Mantis Dubai, a glamour destination which serves delectable cuisines and an unforgettable party experience. With a lucrative business venture in place, Ritanshu Aneja continues to follow his passion for creating content.

As the digital creator has a busy year ahead, he is already in talks to collaborate with influencers, brands, hotels and resorts from the hospitality industry. In addition, while talking about his love for travel, Ritanshu revealed that travel makes him feel lively and happy. Other than this, he loves to try the world's best cuisines.

Furthermore, the digital creator shared his vision of bringing the world's best culinary under one roof. Aneja plans to bring the best cuisines and showcase the world's culture to the people. Giving a pro-tip to all the aspiring travel and food influencers, Ritanshu Aneja concluded by saying, "When you visit a city or a country, take out a day from your routine and go on a quest to explore the hidden locales that people are not aware of."