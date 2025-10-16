Diwali Laxmi Pujan 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Date, Pradosh Kaal and Puja Vidhi

Diwali is filled with joy, devotion, snacks, firecrackers and sweets. The five days of the festival fly by in a flash, but the memories created during these days last for a whole year. During these day one day is dedicated to goddess Laxmi and to worship her to get financial growth throughout the year. The important day of Diwali is Laxmi Puja, i.e. Ashwin Amavasya .

On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped and prayers are offered for happiness, prosperity, and wealth for ourselves and our buildings. This year, as Amavasya has been divided into two days, there has been confusion about the exact date of Laxmi Puja this year.

Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3.44 pm on October 20, 2025, while Amavasya will end at 5.54 pm on October 21, 2025. Since this Tithi begins on Monday, it will be called Somvati Amavasya 2025. However, the rules for Lakshmi Puja will be as follows.

Lakshmi Pujan Muhurta and Date 2025:

Amavasya is beginning during the Pradosh period on October 20, so this Tithi is Pradosh and the next day will be Amavasya for more than three Prahars. Therefore, it is scriptural to perform Lakshmi Pujan on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Also, on the combination of both Amavasya and Pratipada Tithi, Lakshmi Pujan should be performed in the evening during the Pradosh period, i.e., about 2 hours and 24 minutes after sunset.

Worship during Pradosh Kaal is not permissible:

Since Pradosh Kaal is on October 20, Amavasya Tithi will be full of Pradosh, on the contrary, the Dharmasindhu Granth says that Amavasya Tithi, which is full of Pratipada on the 21st, will be suitable for Lakshmi Puja. Pradosh Kaal is considered the most auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. If worship is done during this time, its importance increases a thousandfold. However, since Lakshmi Puja is given importance on Lakshmi Puja Tithi, it will not be appropriate to worship Lakshmi during Pradosh Kaal. Som Pradosh Kaal (Som Pradosh 2025) focuses more on salvation and spirituality, while Lakshmi Puja is done to achieve material happiness and prosperity. Therefore, a difference is kept in the time of worship of both the deities.

'Stability' is necessary for Lakshmi Puja:

Stable Lagna: Stable Lagna is a yoga that indicates stability. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped at such a fixed time, so that the Goddess resides in the house and wealth remains in the house for a long time. Pradoshkaal is considered to be an unstable or two-time (day and night) chance period, which is not considered suitable for achieving stability of wealth.

Importance of fixed time in rituals:

According to the scriptures, a specific and auspicious time is fixed for the worship of every deity and to get the full fruits of that worship. The auspicious and stable time required to invoke and establish Goddess Lakshmi is not completed during Pradosh kaal. Therefore, to get the grace of Lakshmi and stability of wealth, it is considered appropriate to perform the worship after Pradoshkaal, at a fixed time.