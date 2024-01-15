Dr. Arun’s contribution to the world of literature

Dr.Arun Kumar is a Bilingual Poet, Lawyer, and Public speaker. On May 30, 1980, in Haripad, Alappuzha, Dr. Arun Kumar was born into the family of the late Doctor L Jayasree and retired teacher V.N. Sivasankara Pillai. He studied for the MA, BEd, SET, Ph.D., and law bachelor’s degree.He is a well-known poet of romance. His poetry is recognized and praised in both Malayalam and English, indicating that it crosses linguistic boundaries. Being a poet who speaks two languages, he can connect with a wide range of people and leave a lasting impression.

Awards and recognitions

Dr.Arun was honoured by the MLA Mr.Ramesh Chennithala, former Home Minister of Kerala, and Present Minister of Agriculture Mr. P. Prasad for his contributions to world literature. He also received the Kalasahiti Award for young poets, the Kunjikuttan Thampuran Smaraka Award, and Shreshtabhasha Malayalam Award. The latest award he received is the O.N.V. award from Kavita Kala Sahitya Samskarika Vedi.

He is the state president of the Ee Yugam Literary and Cultural Association and editor of Darppanam Magazine. He played a vital role as a state committee member of Sreshta Bhasha Malayalam. He is the President of Uvakalasahiti Haripad and Patron of the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship Haripad. His poetry was published in the Janayugam newspaper’s Sunday supplement. On the tenth anniversary of the publication of the Suprabhatam newspaper, his poetry was included in the Sunday edition. He is a literature geek who has given a lot to the world of art and literature. Dr. Arun has contributed greatly to the world of literature and is yet to publish more books in the future.