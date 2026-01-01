Drooling in Sleep (Sialorrhea): Common Causes and How to Prevent It Naturally

Often, we wake up in the morning to find our pillow wet. Drooling during sleep is a common problem found in both children and adults. In medical terms, this is called 'sialorrhea'. Detailed information on why this condition occurs and how it can be prevented is given below.

Why does drooling occur during sleep?

1. Incorrect sleeping position: If you sleep on your side or stomach, the saliva that accumulates in your mouth comes out due to gravity. This problem is less common in people who sleep on their backs.

2. Nasal Congestion: When the nasal passage is blocked due to a cold, allergies, or sinusitis, we unconsciously start breathing through our mouths. With the mouth open, saliva tends to leak out.

3. Acidity or Gastroesophageal Reflux (GERD): If there are digestive problems or an increase in the level of acid in the body, the salivary glands start producing more saliva, which then comes out during sleep.

4. Sleep Disorder (Sleep Apnea): Difficulty breathing during sleep (Sleep Apnea) can also cause the problem of drooling.

5. Side effects of medications: Some specific medications (e.g., antipsychotics or Alzheimer's medications) can accelerate the process of saliva production.

Remedies to stop drooling

Change your sleeping position: Try to sleep on your back as much as possible. This allows the saliva to go down the throat instead of coming out.

Nasal hygiene: Clean your nose before going to sleep. If you have a cold, take steam so that breathing through the nose becomes easier.

Stay hydrated: If there is a lack of water in the body, the saliva becomes thicker. Therefore, drink plenty of water throughout the day. Consuming lemon water: Chewing a piece of lemon or drinking lemon water before going to sleep at night stops excessive saliva production.