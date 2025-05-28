Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Dates Announced in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Other Countries; When Is Bakrid in India?

The crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH was sighted in Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, May 27, after which official dates for Hajj 2025 and the celebration of Bakra Eid, Eid-ul-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha were announced. Dhul Hijjah 2025 is the 12th and last month according to the Islamic calendar, which runs on the lunar calendar. Among the five pillar of Islam, Haj is being performed in this month and the Eid-ul-Adha will take place.

Dhul Hijjah is considered a sacred month, and it is a time of heightened devotion, reflection, and acts of worship. On the 10th day of this month, Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, during which cattle sacrifice commemorates Prophet Ibrahim and Ismael's love for Allah.

ماليزيا تعلن رسميا: غدا الأربعاء 28 مايو 2025م هو المتمم لشهر ذي القعدة بسبب عدم رؤية الهلال، والخميس 29 مايو غرة شهر ذي الحجة، وعيد الأضحى يوم السبت 07 يونيو. pic.twitter.com/k2zwubE18M — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) May 27, 2025

This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with the Malaysia, UK, the US, France, Canada sighted crescent moon hence, the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Wednesday May 28, 2025 and accordingly, Eid al Adha will be celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah i.e. on June 06, 2025 while Youmul Hajj or Arafat Day will be on June 05, 2025.

When Is Eid al-Bakrid in India?

The appearance of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon determines the day of the celebration of Eid al-Adha. Muslim community in Inia will search for moon today (May 28), if the moon is sighted, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 7 and Arafat Day will be on June 5, 2025.

Eid-ul-Adha will be observed on June 7 and Dhul Hijjah will begin on May 29 if the moon is not visible on May 27. In certain nations, like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

