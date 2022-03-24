Falguni Shane Peacock set out to #exploremore at FDCI X LFW Grand Finale

New Delhi, March 24 Internationally acclaimed Indian designer duo, Falguni Shane Peacock, are set to return to the physical runway as the designers for the highly anticipated Lakme Absolute Grand Finale on day five of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

The designers will present a futuristic and flamboyant collection titled 'Earthbound' in collaboration with Lakme, complemented by the brand's upcoming Absolute Explore Eye Range. Lakme brand ambassador Ananya Panday will walk the runway as the showstopper.

Falguni Shane Peacock's 'Earthbound,' inspired by Lakme, will tell the storey of time travel to Earth – a homecoming. The collection, a tribute to the Earth, will be a celebration of having the luxury of wearing the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the '80s. Big and bold shoulders, bright colours, and a plethora of rock chic, edgy, unconventionally futuristic outfits and statement styles that will bring fashion back to life. The collection's colour palette will be contemporary and serve a futuristic edge, similar to the colour palette of the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye collection.

Designers Falguni Shane Peacock said, "Presenting a collection at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week finale is a special experience, even as we are excited to be back in this year's physical set up. Bringing our creative vision to life to present a futuristic collection, inspired by the Lakme Absolute Explore Eye Collection, we hope to bring forth a showcase that had us once again experimenting beyond the traditional! We look forward to audiences witnessing our 'Earthbound' collection in its fullest and brightest form, as they #ExploreMore.Also we couldn't have asked for a better showstopper than Ananya. She truly personifies the spirit of new age, cutting edge fashion and we are looking forward to unveiling her showstopping look."

Ananya Panday said, "My association with Lakme will always be special to me. I had an incredible experience last season when I made my debut at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale. This year I look forward to wearing one of Falguni Shane Peacock's spectacular pieces and being a part of the futuristic world of exploration that they have envisioned with their designs and the Lakme Explore Eye collection. I am also super excited to unveil my makeup look to everyone, especially the splash of colour, matte and metallic finish in unmissable shades."

With his renowned creative flair, celebrated makeup artist Daniel Bauer will conceptualise the makeup looks for the show, in sync with the creative vision of both brands. Bauer stateed, "There is no bigger creative platform for makeup artists or a bigger fashion show than the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale." This show will be the ultimate celebration of statement runway to red carpet makeup, with every possible brave, bold, bright, and full-on bling makeup look explored. Makeup is the newest big thing in 2022.

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme, commented on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and the showcasing designers, saying, "As we prepare to adjust to a newer world, the focus this season naturally lends itself to the eyes, the window to our souls and importantly, visible above our masks." Our trend statement, #ExploreMore, aims to encourage and equip everyone with the utmost confidence as we cautiously return to normalcy. We couldn't be more excited to work with Falguni Shane Peacock, who is known for constantly pushing boundaries and exploring the unexpected. We're excited to see how Falguni Shane Peacock interprets Lakme's beauty trend statement and uses the Lakme Explore Eye Collection to mark the beginning of a future we're looking forward to."

