Father’s Day 2025: Date, History, Significance and Why We Celebrate This Special Day

We often celebrate Mother's Day to show love, bond, and affection towards our mom. As mom, fathers also play a very important role in our life. We don't talk about that often, but father is the one who supports us, makes us strong enough to stand on our own legs. We don't talk much about the father's love and for that much, so to honor our dads and appreciate their contribution in our life, we celebrate Father's Day on every third Sunday of June. Here is everything you need to know about this special day.

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June in many countries, including India, however Croatia, Italy, Portugal, and Spain celebrate it on March 19. Talking about the history of father's day, inspired by a Mother's Day lecture in 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, initiated Father's Day in 1910 to honor her father, a single parent. While its widespread acceptance was gradual, Father's Day finally received official recognition in 1972.

Father's day holds significance in our lives as father plays an important role in child's up brining a father's values shape his children's future, his actions inspire their integrity, his patience builds their character, and he's one of their first confidantes. Father's Day reminds us to cherish them.