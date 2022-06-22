First Ecole Ducasse campus inaugurated in India

New Delhi, June 22 Alain Ducasse, founder of Ecole Ducasse and the world's most-awarded Michelin-star chef visited India to inaugurate the first Ecole Ducasse campus in the country.

Ecole Ducasse shares the know-how of its founder Alain Ducasse, one of the most iconic chefs. The only chef to hold 20 Michelin stars. He is known for his innovation, attention to detail and dedication to excellence, and strong technique, while never compromising on sustainability. His desire to pass on his vision and knowledge lies at the heart of Ecole Ducasse.

The campus is located at the Indian School of Hospitality

