Five ideas to stay sassy and stylish this monsoon

New Delhi, July 27 Monsoon, the season of love, the festival of clouds, the time when a hot cup of coffee and even hotter fritters are required! But it's not all roses when the rain-gods shower us with their blessing.

Monsoon, according to die-hard fashionistas, throws their styling plans for a loop. Puddles of water can get all over our clothes, and an unexpected storm can strike when you least expect it!

How does one escape the fashion emergency that rains bring with them! Well, if there is a will, there's always a stylish way. Here's five quick fix solutions tailor made to make this monsoon a fashion fiesta:

Under your umbrella!

Where there is rain, there is an umbrella! Our good old monsoon buddies do a fabulous job in shielding us from water drops and prove to be the perfect style accessory too. Rather than choosing the stereotypical dull and dark shades, why not explore some polka dotted pretties, multicolored marvels and custom made graphic covers?

There's a whole new world to explore while picking up an umbrella. Grabbing a colour coordinated bunch of them that perfectly match with all your outfits isn't a bad idea either, you could step out with sublime panache, one umbrella at a time!

Where the wind

