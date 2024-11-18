Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Know the Moon Rise Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Fast Breaking Rituals, and Significance

Today, November 19, marks the Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. Fasting will be observed, but it won’t be too long today. But we should still understand the scientific reasons behind the primary rule related to the sighting of the moon as a part of this fast. In recent times, it can be seen that many devotees are fasting on Sankashti Chaturthi. The practice of praying to Lord Ganesha and the Goddess is increasing during Kaliyuga as predicted by Saints. Now people’s full faith is in line with what has been predicted; no doubt about it! Moreover, due to today’s modern lifestyle taking its toll on everyone and increasing daily life pressures, they are turning towards spiritual practice for peace by visiting temples or praying. The fast is traditionally broken only after sighting the moon (Chandrodaya), which is expected to rise around 8.16 PM today.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Rituals and Moonrise Time

All devotees observing Sankashti Chaturthi follow traditional methods, including fasting, offering prayers, chanting of mantras, offering durva (a type of sacred grass) to Lord Ganesha, and presenting his favorite modaks (sweet dumplings) as prasad. In the evening, the aarti is performed, and the fast is concluded only after the moon's sighting, which holds special significance according to the Ganesh Purana. This sacred tradition is strictly observed, and many devotees break their fast only after witnessing the moon on the day of Chaturthi.

Some followers observe the Sankashti Chaturthi fast similar to Ekadashi, fasting from both morning and evening. However, traditionally, a single meal is enough to break the fast. Therefore, if the moon is sighted (Chandra Darshan), even plain rice can be used to conclude the fast.

The moonrise time (Chandrodaya Time) for today is at 8:16 PM. Before ending the fast, devotees should perform the rituals in the following order:

Observe Moonrise: Begin by checking the moonrise time and observe the moon before proceeding. Ganesha Darshan: Take an auspicious sighting of Lord Ganesha, offering durva and flowers. Perform Aarti: Conduct the aarti, a vital part of the worship ritual. Prepare Offerings: Make offerings of modaks and a plate of food as prasad. Breaking the Fast: After completing these steps, break your fast by eating rice or a simple meal.

Following these steps completes the day-long fast, which is traditionally concluded with a joyful meal shared with family.

Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

The story is that the moon was not able to look at the divinity of Lord Ganesha and laughed improperly. As a result, Lord Ganesha cursed the moon so that no one would see his face. What was interpreted here was that no one should mock someone's imperfections or undervalue others. Realizing his mistake, the moon begged for pardon, and Lord Ganesha ceased the curse partially. He declared that while the moon should not be seen on Ganesh Chaturthi, its sighting is essential on Sankashti Chaturthi to break the fast.



