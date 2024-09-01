Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Timing to Bring Ganpati Bappa Home
The arrival of Ganapati Bappa is just a few days away. Preparations for Ganapati have already begun, and many people are wondering what to do and what not to do this year. Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav, is considered the biggest festival in the Marathi month of Bhadrapada. It is celebrated almost as a national festival in various parts of the country. The importance, greatness, and tradition of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra are unique. Some people have doubts about the arrival time of Ganesha. The scriptures and certain almanacs provide answers to these queries about when to bring Ganapati home. Let's find out!
This year, Shri Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7. From this day, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated for the next ten days until Anant Chaturdashi. The tradition of worshipping Parthiv Ganpati on Shri Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhadrapada has been ongoing for hundreds of years. All devotees strive to worship Shri Ganesha, the bringer of happiness and the destroyer of obstacles, seeking his grace. Shri Ganesha Chaturthi Vrat is known as the 'Siddhivinayak Vrat.'
Here are some clarifications regarding Shri Ganeshotsav :
- The idol of Lord Ganesha can be brought home 8 to 10 days before Ganesh Chaturthi. It does not have to be brought home the day before, nor is there a need to consult an astrologer for a specific day to bring the idol from the market.
- There is no specific time or Muhurta for the installation and worship of Ganesha in Bhadrapada. Installation and worship can be performed at any time from morning until mid-afternoon (approximately 1:30 p.m.).
- It is incorrect to believe that the Ganesha with the right hand raised is strong, while the one with the left hand is soft.
- If it is not possible to establish or worship Shri Ganesha on Bhadrapada Shuddha Chaturthi, it should not be done, as it may not yield the desired blessings for that year.
- If you need to use the restroom after Ganapati is installed, you should perform the immersion of Ganapati immediately with help from someone else, as some festival days may be shorter in certain years.
- The Ganesh idol can be immersed at home if a pregnant woman is present. The misconception about not immersing the idol during such times is rooted in misunderstanding.
- Idols installed after worship should be taken down and immersed in water. It is appropriate to immerse them in a pond, a separate tank, or even a large bucket at home, rather than in running water. After immersion, the idol should dissolve in the water, so it is recommended to use a shadu or clay idol.
- Regarding Gauri Puja and other important aspects of Ganapati:
- Gauri, in Bhadrapada, can be depicted standing, made of copper, or fashioned from stones. Gauri Pujan should be performed according to family traditions.
- After the death of a family member, especially a mother or father, within one year, Gauri Puja should still be performed according to customary rituals. It is a misconception that Gauri should not be depicted standing in such cases; this belief arises from emotional misunderstanding.
- Gauri Poojan is performed on the day of Jyeshtha Nakshatra by invoking Gauri on Anuradha Nakshatra in Bhadrapada, and immersion should be done according to the original Nakshatra.
- Many people offer food to Gauri and leave it out for the entire day to eat the next day. This practice is not considered proper, as the offerings should be immediately consumed as prasad after being accepted by the deity.
- For additional guidance you can refer to Panchanga; however, it is essential to follow custom and tradition based on family practices and beliefs when welcoming Ganpati, performing worship, and invoking Gauri.