Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Timing to Bring Ganpati Bappa Home

The arrival of Ganapati Bappa is just a few days away. Preparations for Ganapati have already begun, and many people are wondering what to do and what not to do this year. Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav, is considered the biggest festival in the Marathi month of Bhadrapada. It is celebrated almost as a national festival in various parts of the country. The importance, greatness, and tradition of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra are unique. Some people have doubts about the arrival time of Ganesha. The scriptures and certain almanacs provide answers to these queries about when to bring Ganapati home. Let's find out!

This year, Shri Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7. From this day, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated for the next ten days until Anant Chaturdashi. The tradition of worshipping Parthiv Ganpati on Shri Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhadrapada has been ongoing for hundreds of years. All devotees strive to worship Shri Ganesha, the bringer of happiness and the destroyer of obstacles, seeking his grace. Shri Ganesha Chaturthi Vrat is known as the 'Siddhivinayak Vrat.'

Here are some clarifications regarding Shri Ganeshotsav :