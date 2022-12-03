Gita Jayanti 2022: Date, history, shubh muhurat and significance of the festival

Shrimad Bhagwat Gita holds a distinct place in religious literature since it offers solutions to every issue that concerns human life. The Gita is undoubtedly the best gift that Lord Krishna has bestowed upon the world.

The conversations between Arjuna and Shri Krishna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra on the days of Margashirsha, Shukla Paksha, and Ekadashi Tithi are chronicled in the Hindu holy book known as the Bhagavad Gita (waxing phase of the Lunar cycle). Also known as Gita Mahotsav, this day commemorates the creation of the Gita. It's interesting to note that Hindus will commemorate the 5,159th anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita this year, a date that ordinarily comes in Gregorian December. Keep scrolling to know everything about this holy celebration.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Date and history

The 700-verse Hindu scripture known as the Bhagavad Gita is a subset of the Mahabharata, a work of literature that dates to the second half of the first millennium BCE. It is regarded by Hindus as one of their holy scriptures. The Gita is framed as a conversation between Arjuna and Krishna in a narrative format. 5,159 years have passed since Gita's inception, it was written by Veda Vyas. It is narrated in Dwapar Yuga by Lord Krishna to Arjuna at the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Hindus revere Kurukshetra, located in the Indian state of Haryana.

In the Gita, it is stated that when Lord Krishna was imparting wisdom to Arjuna on Kurukshetra's battlefield, the entire episode was narrated to King Dhritarashtra by Sanjay as the latter was blessed by his teacher Ved Vyas and possessed the ability to see the battlefield from a distance. This year, Gita Jayanti is celebrated on December 3, 2022

Gita Jayanti 2022: Shubh Muhurat and yog

According to the Panchang, on December 3 at 05:39 AM, the Shukla Paksha of the Marshisha month's Ekadashi day will begin. This date is valid till 05:34 AM on December 4 (Sunday). As a result, Gita Jayanti is celebrated this year on December 3 using the date of birth as the foundation.

This year, on Gita Jayanti, Ravi Yoga has been formed. Beginning at 07.04 am on December 3 and ending at 06.16 am on December 4, Ravi Yoga takes place daily. Ravi Yoga drives out evil and brings in good fortune.

Gita Jayanti 2022: Significance and Celebration

On this auspicious day of Gita Jayanti, worshippers recite the Bhagwad Gita. About 700 verses in the Gita provide insights that many people can use to learn about various significant facets of life. The Gita is studied by anyone seeking spiritual growth. Sweets are given out and bhajans and pujas are organised on this day. Stage plays and Gita chanting competitions are organised for kids as a way to pique their interest in reading the Gita. Yogis and monks deliver their message and enlighten the crowd with its profound significance. Letters, booklets and books containing the essence of the Gita are distributed to the public. It enables people and their families to live fearless, liberating, and purposeful lives.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor