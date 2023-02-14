Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day

On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Google shared a doodle with moving water droplets. The doodle depicts two sad water droplets going apart dramatically before coming together to form a happy heart. The search engine wrote, "Rain or shine, will you be mine? Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more."

It is said that in the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14 was the start of mating season for birds. They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular across the world in the 17th century.