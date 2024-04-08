Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra 2024: All You Need To Know About Blend of Tradition, Culture, and Religious Significance

Gudi Padwa also known as the Marathi new year is the beginning of the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. Along with hosting Gudi, many cities in Maharashtra organize the Gudi Padwa procession which is commonly known as Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra. It is a procession that portrays the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra featuring colorful decorations, traditional music, and dance performances. In Dombivli, Shobha Yatra is organized by Ganesh Mandir Temple which is completing 34 years this year. All small, big organizations who wish to join this procession, get themselves registered a month prior. This Yatra begins early morning and ends between 10:30 to 11:00 am.

This procession, known as Yatra, was initially started in Dombivli and later joined by Mumbai, Thane, and Borivali in the subsequent years. After hoisting the Gudi, people dress up and participate in this yatra. It is not just a cultural event but also a religious one. People believe that participating in this yatra will bring blessings and goodwill in the coming years.

On this occasion, Hindu people clean their houses, decorate house entrances with flowers and Rangoli, and wear traditional clothes. They install Gudi outside the house according to the directed direction.