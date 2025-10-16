Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to Share with Family and Friends on Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras is a day we when we worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari , praying for wealth, prosperity, and good health. Dhanteras is derived from word, Dhan mean wealth and it is celebrated on 13thday of on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The festival is also called Dhanatrayodashi. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on on Saturday, October 18, 2025, marking the start of the five-day Diwali festival.

Here are few wishes and messages you can send to family and friends.

1. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and good fortune. Happy Dhanteras!

2. May the divine blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi shower good health, wealth, and happiness upon you and your family. Happy Dhanteras!



3. True wealth is found in gratitude, kindness, and wisdom — may Dhanteras bring all three into your life.

4. May your business flourish with fortune and your life be filled with fulfillment.

5. Good health and wealth are the true treasures of life—wishing you both this Dhanteras!

6. Wishing you prosperity, health, and happiness this Dhanteras! May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with abundant wealth and good fortune.​

7. Let the diyas illuminate your heart with warmth and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!​

8. Let this Dhanteras light up new dreams, open new avenues, and bring endless prosperity into your life.​

9. May Goddess Lakshmi shower your home with wealth, health, and everlasting happiness this Dhanteras and always.​

