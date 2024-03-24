Happy Holi 2024 Wishes: Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share the Joy of the Colourful Festival

Holi, the colorful and cheerful festival celebrated by people around the world returned in 2024 on Monday, March 25. It is also known as the festival of colors, the festival of spring, and the festival of love. On the day of Holi, which falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Falgun, people gather in streets, parks, and homes, armed with colorful powders and water balloons. People smear each other with colors and drench each other in colored water, spreading joy and laughter. (Holi and Holika Dahan 2024: Know Date, History and Significance of the Festival of Colours)



In some regions of India, Phoolwali Holi is celebrated in which flowers are used instead of synthetic colors. One of the highlights of Holi is delicious food prepared for the occasion. Traditional sweet dishes like Gujiya, Puran Poli, and Mathri are served, along with other festive delicacies. Families and friends come together to share meals, strengthening bonds and fostering a sense of togetherness.

As you celebrate Holi 2024, we at Lokmat Times have brought together a bunch of messages you can download and send wishes to your near and dear ones on this day.

1. Happy Holi to You and Your Family for a Day Filled With Sweet Moments and Memories To Cherish Forever.





2. Let’s Burn What’s Evil, Depressing and Sad With Holika and Welcome the New Beginnings With Open Arms. Happy Holi!





3. Let’s Throw Out the Colours in the Air, and Repaint Our Love With a Bit of Romantic Colour. Happy Holi”.



4. Play More, Drink Less

Enjoy More, Think Less

Have a Cheerful Holi!!!.



5. Let the Child Hidden Inside You, Come Out This Holi & Play With the Colours of Love and Happiness All Around.” ― Happy Holi





6. If I Could, I Would Send You a Rainbow Because It Has All the Colours To Fill Your Heart With Joy and Happiness. Happy Holi!





7. Wishing Everyone a Very Happy Holi With the Splash of Colours!



8. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Bright, Colourful, and Joyful Holi.



9. May Your Life Be Coloured With Hues of Happiness. Happy Holi!!!



10.’Bright Colors, Water Balloons, Lavish Gujiyas, and Melodious Songs Are the Ingredients of Perfect Holi. Wish You a Very Happy and Wonderful Holi.

This day is super romantic as it is a symbol of eternal love between Radha and Krishna. Not just the newlyweds, but others also fall completely in love with their partner all over again on this day. Let us carry the spirit of Holi with us throughout the year, spreading joy and happiness wherever we go.