Happy Janmashtami: Sudarshan Patnaik Creates Sand Art on Occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024 at Puri Beach in Odisha (Watch Video)

On the occasion of Janmashtami, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a colourful sand sculpture of Lord Krishna with the message 'Kill The Evil' at Puri Beach in Odisha. People present at the beach were seen taking photographs of the masterpiece. The shared by news agency PTI from the beach showed Pattnaik giving the final touch to the magnificent art.

Sand art created by Pattnaik also wishes people 'Happy Janmashtami' on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024. Besides Lord Krishna's sand sculpture, he also created Dahi Handi and devotees on the left and right sides of the art.

Sand Art on Krishna Janmashtami

VIDEO | Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created sand arts on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami at Puri Beach in Odisha.



"#JaiShreeKrishna 🙏 On the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami . My sand art With message “Kill the evil “at Puri beach in Odisha," Sudarsan Pattnaik wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing art image.

On the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami . My sand art With message “Kill the evil “at Puri beach in Odisha.#Happyjanmashtami2024. pic.twitter.com/vYPnm5r6G1 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 26, 2024

However, this isn't the first time that Patnaik has mesmerised people with his unique talent. On several occasions, he has created a magnificent sand sculpture of various Hindu gods and goddesses.