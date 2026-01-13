Happy Lohri 2026 Wishes: Greet Friends & Family, Send Heartfelt Messages and Quotes on WhatsApp

Every year in January, Lohri is celebrated by North Indians, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Lohri is also called the end of the harsh winter days and the beginning of pleasant warm days. During the festival, farmers thanked God for a good harvest and prayed for prosperity in the coming season.

People celebrate Lohri by lighting a bonfire and sitting around with friends and family. Women sing traditional songs and some dances on it. People distribute and make peanut brittle (known as chikki in Hindi) made up of a mixture of peanuts and jaggery, were distributed among friends and loved ones.

When Is Lohri?

India Lohri 2026 falls on Tuesday, January 13, according to the Druk Panchang. The auspicious time for Lohri Sankranti is 3:13 pm on Wednesday, January 14, which is also known as Makar Sankranti.

Also Read | Lohri 2026: Know the Significance, Rituals, and Why January 13 Is Celebrated as the Festival of Harvest and Bonfires.

Family, friends and loved ones who bring snacks for everyone and then sit around the fire to warm their hands and enjoy traditional songs. The bonfire becomes the centre of the night. But some stay away from home for work and any other reasons, but even they can wish digitally via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

To wish your family, friends and loved ones, LokmatTimes.com brings you a collection of greetings and messages to share on WhatsApp post on Instagram stories.

Lohri 2026 Wishes for Family

Wishing our family a joyful Lohri filled with warmth, happiness and togetherness. May the bonfire burn away all worries and bring prosperity to our home.

Happy Lohri 2026 to my dear family. May this festival bring good health, peace and success to every member of our family.

On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, may our home be blessed with happiness, love and endless smiles. Wishing my wonderful family a very Happy Lohri.

As we gather around the Lohri fire, may our bonds grow stronger and our lives brighter. Warm Lohri wishes to my family.

May the flames of Lohri light up our lives with joy, harmony and good fortune. Happy Lohri 2026 to my loving family.

Also Read | Lohri 2026: 5 Must-Try Traditional Recipes to Celebrate the Festival of Harvest at Home.

Lohri Wishes and Messages for Friends

Happy Lohri, my friend. May this festival bring happiness, good health and new opportunities into your life.

Wishing you a joyful Lohri filled with laughter, warmth and memorable moments with loved ones.

May the Lohri fire burn away all stress and fill your life with positivity and success. Happy Lohri to a great friend.

Cheers to friendship, good vibes and festive celebrations. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

On this Lohri, may your days be bright, your nights warm and your year full of achievements. Happy Lohri, my friend.

May the spirit of Lohri bring joy, peace and prosperity into your life. Have a wonderful celebration.

Short Lohri Messages and Greetings for WhatsApp

Happy Lohri! May your life be filled with warmth and happiness

Wishing you joy, prosperity and good vibes this Lohri

Let the Lohri fire burn away worries and bring success

Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones

May this Lohri bring new hopes and brighter days

Celebrate Lohri with smiles, sweets and positivity

Warm wishes and festive cheer this Lohri

Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan

Also Read | Bank Holidays in January 2026: Banks to Close for Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti – Full List Inside.

Lohri Quotes for Greetings, Posts and Instagram Stories

Lohri reminds us that light always follows darkness and warmth follows cold.

May the Lohri fire burn away negativity and light up your life with hope.

Lohri is not just a festival, it is a celebration of togetherness and gratitude.

Let the flames of Lohri fill your heart with courage and happiness.

Lohri teaches us to welcome change and celebrate new beginnings.

As the fire rises, may your dreams rise higher this Lohri.

Lohri is a reminder that joy grows when shared with family and friends.

May this Lohri bring warmth to your home and peace to your heart.