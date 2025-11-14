How to Get Korean Glass Skin Naturally, Try this Remedy for Winter Glow

Wedding season has officially began and so is winter. During winters our skin gets dry and it gets difficult for us to get makeup perfect skin. Now, whether it is your own wedding or someone else's.. When we go to such special events, we definitely wear a little bit of makeup.

But that makeup looks good on our face only when the face is clean, smooth, and shiny. To bring about such a change in the skin, try the following simple remedy.

Remedy to get Korean glass skin glow

Currently, there is a huge trend of Korean glass skin. If you want to get such skin, 1 teaspoon of flaxseed is enough. Let's see what exactly to do for it..

To make this remedy, take 1 to 2 teaspoons of flaxseed. Put it in a mixer and grind it into a fine powder. You can make such a powder at home by taking more linseed and keeping it. This powder does not spoil for a month if kept in an air-tight container.

Now heat half a glass of water in a pan. Add 1 teaspoon of linseed powder to it. When the water starts boiling, add 1 teaspoon of rice flour to it. Keep stirring the rice flour and linseed powder frequently. Gradually the water will start to thicken a little. At that time, turn off the gas.

Now filter this water through a strainer. After it gets warm, apply it to your face. Wash your face after about 20 minutes. Make sure to apply moisturizer after washing your face. Do this remedy once a week. You will immediately feel a very nice glow on your face.