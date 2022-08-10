How to pick the right protection cream for a baby?
August 10, 2022
New Delhi, Aug 10 When it comes to buying skincare products for your baby, you may find yourself lost in the aisles, surrounded by a plethora of options and unsure of which to select. While there are many options for adults, the skincare needs of a newborn are different from those of an adult. Choosing the best products for your newborn's delicate skin is critical, and Dr. Praveen Makhija, Child Specialist & Neonatologist, Delhi, has compiled a list of factors to consider when selecting baby protection creams on behalf of Cetaphil Baby.
Longer-lasting moisturisation
It is critical to keep your baby's skin moisturised in order to keep it tender. Applying moisturisers on a regular basis can be a time-consuming task for you, and it may not be comfortable for your baby. Shea butter is known for its long-lasting moisturisation locking power, resulting in nourished skin for your infant. It assists in softening and smoothing dry skin. Shea butter also has anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in the treatment of skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis
