International Students’ Day 2024: Quotes, History, Significance, and Wishes To Share on This Day

International Students' Day, observed on November 17, honors the bravery of student activists in Prague who fought for the right to higher education during the Nazi occupation. On this day in 1939, Nazi forces executed nine student protesters and detained over 1,200 students, many of whom were sent to concentration camps. To commemorate their sacrifice, the first International Students' Day was held in 1941 by the International Students' Council in London, marking the loss of these lives and the fight for educational rights.

International Students' Day: History

In 1933, with Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the Nazis began their aggressive territorial expansion, starting with Austria in 1938 and then forcing Czechoslovakia to surrender parts of its land. In 1939, medical students at Prague's Charles University gathered to commemorate the formation of an independent Czechoslovak Republic. The Nazis violently suppressed the meeting, resulting in the deaths of Václav Sedláček and Jan Opletal. This sparked an anti-Nazi protest, leading the Nazis to close Czech universities, detain over 1,200 students, and send them to concentration camps.

On November 17, 1939, the Nazis executed nine professors and students without trial. In 1941, efforts were made to encourage students worldwide to observe November 17 as a day of remembrance and resistance. Eventually, fourteen nations signed a declaration to honor the struggle for freedom and democracy.

International Students’ Day: Significance

International Students’ Day continues to hold significance as many countries still face challenges related to the right to education and peaceful protest. The day is observed globally to protect the rights of youth, stating not only the right to education but also the importance of speaking out for one's rights. It provides students with an opportunity to gather, organize events, and advocate for multiculturalism and their educational freedoms.

