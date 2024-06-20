International Yoga Day 2024: Date, Theme, Historical Background, and Importance

The 2024 International Day of Yoga marks a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of this global event aimed at promoting well-being and health through yoga for everyone in society.

The theme for 2024, 'Yoga for Self and Society', highlights yoga's comprehensive approach to restoring balance in our busy lives and its transformative potential.

Ahead of June 21st, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to reaffirm their commitment to integrating yoga into their daily routines and encouraging others to do the same. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographic boundaries, uniting millions worldwide in pursuit of holistic well-being.

Modi emphasized, "As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is crucial to reaffirm our commitment to making yoga an integral part of our lives and encouraging others to do the same."

He added, "Yoga provides a sanctuary of tranquility, empowering us to face life's challenges with composure and strength," while also sharing videos demonstrating various yoga forms and their benefits.