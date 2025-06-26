Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Chariot Festival Celebration From Puri

Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual festival celebrated in the holy city of Puri in Odisha, in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June and July). The devotees of the Jagannath temple pull the huge wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath. This significant ritual is believed to be that Lord Jagannath began his journey to bless devotees.

According to the believers, the Lord, who had been unwell for the past fifteen days, has now risen and is sitting up, watching everyone. He is seated so beautifully, giving darshan to all. This is India's biggest religious procession, and it will take place on Friday, June 27.

Where To Watch Live Streaming of Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025?

Thousands of devotees, not only from India but also from across the World, visit Puri city to witness the annual festival. However, you can also witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 via live streaming or live telecast on Doordarshan from your mobile, laptop, computer, and smart TV at home.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Live Streaming

One can also download the Shree Jagannath Dham mobile application to watch the live Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 from Puri on their smartphone. The application was officially launched by the Puri District Administration for the convenient of devotees.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the Shukla Paksha, begins at 1:24 pm on June 26 and ends at 11:19 am the next day, June 27, 2025. These lunar timings mark the sacred window for the annual Chariot Festival.